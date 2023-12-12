Sundance Festival's 40th anniversary to feature enhanced fan favorites

PARK CITY, Utah — Gosh! It's the 40th anniversary of the Sundance Film Festival, set to run January 18-28, 2024, and Napoleon Dynamite will be making a return appearance as part of the celebration.

Celebration screenings will run from Tuesday, January 23 through Friday, January 26 with new 4K restorations of Go Fish (30th anniversary), Three Seasons (25th anniversary), and to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Napoleon Dynamite from Idaho filmmakers Jered and Jerusha Hess.

“Returning to Sundance with Napoleon Dynamite feels like a homecoming. When it premiered at the festival 20 years ago, we never anticipated the incredible reaction it would receive,” said Napoleon Dynamite writer-director Jared Hess.

“It’s always been a very personal film for Jerusha and me, so the love affair it’s had with audiences all these years continues to delight us."

Restorations of award-winning films Mississippi Masala, The Babadook, and The Times of Harvey Milk will also be screened, among other films.

“As the 2024 Sundance Film Festival marks our milestone 40th edition, we are thrilled to announce the myriad ways we’ll celebrate four decades of visionary storytelling and the emerging artists in this year’s program,” said Festival Director and Head of Public Programming Eugene Hernandez.

Sundance announced its Short Film program selection on Tuesday, selected from over 12,000 submissions.

In-Person Ticket Packages and Passes are currently on sale, along with Online Ticket Packages and Passes and a special Short Films Online Pass.

Single film tickets will go on sale January 11 at 10 a.m. Mountain Time.

