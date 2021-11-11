Sundance Film Festival introduces free, discounted 'locals-only' program for 2022

PARK CITY, Utah — The Sundance Film Festival announced new details on locals-only opportunities for the 2022 festival happening January 20-30.

The Local Lens program focuses providing new and returning film lovers who reside in Utah free or discounted screenings as a way to participate in the festival.

“Our filmmakers value and enjoy the chance to get to know our local Festival community up close and personal," said festival Director Tabitha Jackson. "We are delighted that this year it will be possible both in person and online, giving Utahns a fantastic range of options in how they choose to participate.”

In addition to free in-person screenings, Utahns can participate in virtual screenings and discounted access to the Festival. Utah High School students also have the opportunity to participate in three screenings of feature-length films or view a shorts program, then talk to the artists about the film's themes and production.

Free in-person screenings will be hosted on Thursday, January 27 at the Park City Library and Redstone theaters in Summit County and at the Grand Theater in Salt Lake County. A second free screening will be held the following day, January 28, at the Grand Theatre.

There will also be two free screenings at both the Eccles Theatre in Park City and the Grand Theatre on Sunday, January 30. Those screenings will showcase an award-winning fiction and nonfiction feature from the Festival.

On January 22 and 29, locals can participate in two free film screenings virtually using the online festival platform.

For Utahns interested in attending the entire festival, a 20% discount for locals will be available for the "Salt Lake City Package," starting on December 17 and running through January 3. The package includes ten in-person tickets for screenings during the festival. Discounts for single tickets will be available on January 26 through the end of the Festival.

People who attend the event in person are requires to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at least two weeks before attending. Masks will also be required inside and in queuing lines.

