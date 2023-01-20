Sundance Film Festival returns to Park City after two years

PARK CITY, Utah — After a two-year break during the pandemic, the Sundance Film Festival is back in Park City – bringing filmmakers and film enthusiasts to the beehive state.

“It’s nice to be back – welcome back, Sundance,” said Aaron Cartwright, who lives in Park City.

Sundance is a ten-day festival celebrating films, something southern Californian filmmaker Marco Rios Bollinger appreciates.

“I love that Sundance has created this stage for us independent filmmakers and really helping get the work that we create which is oftentimes not the bigger budget or super well-paying stuff, but it usually the stuff that’s close to our heart,” Bollinger said. “It’s pretty special”

Bollinger says he is “doe-eyed" about the whole thing.

Some others have seen the festival for decades – like Aaron Cartwright who has lived in Park City since 2001.

“Over the years, through ’08 and ’09 we got really busy, unfortunately, the traffic kind of got worse," Cartwright said. "To see a rebound is good for the community, it’s good to rebound from Covid."

Sundance brings people from all over to Park City.

“I just walked past the Egyptian theatre and you’ve seen red carpets there, so you feel like you’re part of the magic that’s been going on here for a while,” said Bollinger.

The Egyptian theatre is one of the venues screening films during the festival. There are also engagement opportunities through panels and community houses, to celebrate filmmaking and those involved in the process.

Out of over 16,000 entries, about 100 feature films will be screened and 64 short films.

“Just how these incredible new filmmakers, so vibrant and incredible new filmmakers, reflect the world that we live in, in this much more interconnected world,” explained Joana Vicente, Sundance Institute CEO.

People who live in the area say they like seeing the energy all around.

“Love to bring people to the town, show them our piece of heaven where we live,” said Kristi Bendick, who has lived in Park City for seven years.

Even though it can be challenging to get around.

“By the end of it though, you get a little tired of the traffic and the walking, but it's fun to see what the time turns into, it's nice and lively,” said Bendick.