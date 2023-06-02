Sundance Resort transitions to summer with new hiking trail

SUNDANCE, Utah — After an incredible winter, Sundance Resort is getting ready for the warmer months by opening a brand-new hiking trail that promises amazing views.

The Pahneekavets Trail is a 1.25 mile hike that will allow visitors to experience some of the gorgeous mountain views Utah is known for.

"It's been a trail that we've been working on and, and dreaming about for a long time," explained Tracy Christensen with Sundance. "So as we transition into summer, it's a very beautiful trail...It has a lot of points of interest and a lot of points of beauty."

The word "Pahneekavets" originated from the Ute Indian Tribe meaning "look over there."

Together with the tribe, Sundance said they felt the name was fitting due to the sights that can be seen while on the trail.

"It has their endorsement and their blessing to use this," Christensen said. "We're very honored to use this name."

The trail is opening for the first time on Friday and resort officials want everyone to partake in the new experience while also staying safe.

Officials warn there is still four to eight feet of snow in some places, so pack a jacket, charge your cell phone and check the weather before you head out.

"Keep an eye to the sky. Always be aware of the lightning and the consequences that are around there," Christensen said. "Check in on the weather, never travel alone. Always let people know where you're going and be prepared, come out and enjoy a good day on the trails with us."

Besides hiking on the miles of trails throughout the resort, it also has zipline tours and mountain biking opening up for the summer. Plus patio dining at the on-site restaurant and more activities for those wanting to take advantage of the warm weather.