Sundance will screen three films sponsored by Utah Film Center

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is home to the Sundance film festival, attracting submissions from the world over, but the Utah Film Center will have three films screened at the festival that they've sponsored through their Fiscal Sponsorship Program.

Gaucho Gaucho, Porcelain War, and Eternal You will have their world premieres during the festival, thanks to the Center, which runs from January 18-28.

Utah Film Center helps champion filmmakers both through this program and the mentorship of the Center's Co-Founder and Board Chair Geralyn White Dreyfous, an Academy-award winning producer and documentarian.

The Center's program helps filmmakers and projects both locally and globally.

"We are thrilled to have three of our fiscally sponsored films premiering at Sundance this year. Over 200 films have been sponsored by Utah Film Center’s fiscal sponsorship program since its inception over 10 years ago,” said Executive Director Mariah Mellus.

“Our Fiscal Sponsorship program not only supports independent filmmakers but is critical to building connections and resources that support the programs we do locally. To have these films here in Utah brings the

process full circle."

Gaucho Gaucho will be screened in the U.S. Documentary Competition, and follows Argentine cowboys and cowgirls as they navigate the modern world.

Porcelain War will also be screened in this category, and follows Ukrainian artists who choose to stay behind and fight the Russian invasion.

Eternal You will be screened in the World Cinema Documentary competition, and looks at startups that are using AI to create avatars that allow relatives to talk with

their loved ones after they have died.