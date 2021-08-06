Sunny and smoky Friday in Utah with cooler temperatures

SALT LAKE CITY — Very warm morning, but it'll be cooler today than yesterday.

FOX 13 Friday morning weather | August 6, 2021

A cold front will cross Northern Utah this morning, and the rest of the state this afternoon and evening.

Some showers and thunderstorms developed ahead of this overnight. Most of these are winding down.

Any more showers/t-storms should be confined to the Northern Mtns. & far northern Utah.

Temps will be warm, much cooler than yesterday.

Breezy NW winds expected behind the front today.

After clearing out a little yesterday, smoke will move back in behind the front.

On Friday morning, Utah's air quality was listed as "unhealthy for all groups."

Dry weekend ahead, warming up near normal on Saturday and Sunday.

