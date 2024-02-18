Super Tuesday primary election is approaching for Utah voters. Here's what you need to know.

SALT LAKE CITY — Participating in Utah’s "Super Tuesday" will look very different between voters in the two major parties.

Only Democrats will automatically receive their presidential primary ballots by mail.

“They will submit that in the usual fashion. They will either drop it off at a secure dropbox or put it in the mail or show up and vote on March 5th,” explained Kimberly Wagner with Women’s Work Utah, a multi-partisan group working to educate voters ahead of Super Tuesday on March 5.

Meanwhile, Republican voters will choose their local nominee with a preference poll during the local caucus that same night.

“They will go to caucus night on March 5 and participate in the presidential preference poll,” said Wagner, “That will be done by paper ballot there.”

For Republican voters, absentee votes will be accepted if they are dropped off at the caucus by the voter or with the help of another party member.

“There is a provision for them to download a ballot, fill it out, seal it in an envelope, put their signature across the, the flap of the envelope, include a copy of a government-issued ID, such as a driver's license, and then send that with a registered Republican within their precinct who is attending caucus," Wagner said.

The Democratic presidential primary is open, meaning anyone can vote in that primary.

“Anyone who wants to participate in the Democratic presidential primary is welcome to do so, but only registered Democrats will be receiving their ballot in the mail,” explained Wagner, “Others who would like to participate will need to request a ballot.”

For the Republican presidential poll, interested unaffiliated voters need to register with the party.

“Only registered Republicans are permitted to participate in their caucus convention system. You can affiliate with the Republican party right up until caucus — the evening of caucus," Wagner said.

For more information on how, when and where to vote, visit vote.utah.gov.