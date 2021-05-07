Support for Utah moms dealing with loss on Mother's Day

SALT LAKE CITY — For many Utah women, Mother's Day isn’t a day to celebrate, but a reminder of infertility or child loss. However, there are ways to help those dealing with grief get through the holiday weekend.

One way to help women struggling is to give them patience and grace.

Elisa Pierce with the Huntsman Mental Health Institute says even if a woman has had a miscarriage or lost a child after birth, they are still mothers, and it’s important to recognize that.

“I think it’s important to honor the fact that you carried something, no matter how you think of that, honor the fact that you are a mom and that you are equipped to be a mom, and sometimes it just doesn’t work out the way we want it to,” said Pierce.

Experts say it’s also important to acknowledge the loss of a child and allow women to speak about their feelings and experiences.

“I think it’s important to allow these women to tell their story and to encourage women to speak out as soon as they’re ready to say, 'Yes, I’m pregnant.' or, 'I’ve had a pregnancy loss and this day is really really hard for me,'” said Pierce.

If someone is dealing with the loss of a child, Pierce says there are lots of support groups that you can reach out to in Utah. Many other groups help with infertility, child loss and postpartum depression.

For more information on how to connect with some of these groups, below is a list of resources: