Survey: More than 1-in-4 young adults in Utah have moved back in with their parents over the past year

Posted at 10:50 AM, Oct 04, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — A new survey shows that a growing number of young adults in Utah are moving back in with their parents.

The survey conducted by isoldmyhouse.com interviewed 3,500 people in August this year and revealed that 27% of young adults in Utah have moved back in with their parents in the past year.

They survey's definition of "young adults" is persons between the ages of 18-35.

The reason behind the mass migration back home, according to the survey results: pandemic-related job losses and high home prices.

The national average of young adults moving back home with mom and dad is 36%, and most of the states surrounding Utah are seeing much higher rates.

Nevada has seen a whopping 67% of young adults move back in with parents in the past year, Arizona shows 44%, New Mexico shows 61%, Wyoming 33%, Idaho 52% and Colorado with 21%.

