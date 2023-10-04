Survey results give insight into Utah teen thoughts on suicide, school shootings

SALT LAKE CITY — The results are in from this year’s survey showing the issues currently facing Utah teenagers and how leaders can get a better understanding on how to help.

The Student Health and Risk Prevention (SHARP) survey allows teens to answer questions about how they feel, guiding communities on how to fill the gaps and provide resources where they are needed.

Nearly 52,000 students in grades 6, 8, 10 and 12 participated in this year’s survey, which has been conducted every other year in Utah schools for the past 20 years.

“The most important information we get helps us connect the dots about what actually works to help kids navigate this time in their lives and keeps them from making harmful choices,” explained Heidi Dutson with the Department of Health and Human Services.

When it comes to school safety, about 42 percent of students say they worry about gun violence or an active shooter at school, slightly down from in 2019, but much higher than the 35 percent recorded in 2021.

“That’s that opportunity for parents to really have conversations with their children,” explained Carol Ruddell, who specializes on suicide prevention and mental health. “It’s about helping our young people really recognize that there may be dangers at school and how can they adjust to those, prepare for them.”

About 22 percent of students in grades 8, 10, and 12 often felt lonely and isolated, which is a significant increase from 2019, but a slight improvement from the 2021 survey.

In regards to suicide rates, 17.6% of teens seriously considered attempting suicide, which held fairly steady with results from the past two surveys.

“It’s encouraging to me that we are getting the message out that there is hope. That treatment works, there’s resources available, there’s help available, and it’s great to hear that students, while they may be struggling, also know that there are resources available,” said Ruddell.

Screen time is higher than ever before, with nearly 80% of students admitting they spend two hours a day on devices, not counting school work. Meanwhile, only about 38% got 8 or more hours of sleep per night, and only a third of the students answered “often” or “almost always” to the question of how meaningful and important is school work.

“It’s on all of us to move that forward,” said Ruddell. “It’s not just the teachers responsibility, we have to have engagement of families, checking in school work, what are you learning in school.”

The survey is anonymous and voluntary, and both parents and students must consent to participate. In years past, the survey results have led to creating more resources and programs to address mental health needs, suicide prevention efforts, address underage substance abuse, and more.