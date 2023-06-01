Suspect armed with knife arrested after barricading inside West Jordan home

WEST JORDAN — One suspect is arrested after barricading herself in a West Jordan home armed with a knife Wednesday afternoon. An adult victim managed to escape the house and was transported with minor injuries.

West Jordan police say they responded to a report made by an adult female victim who managed to escape a house from the suspect armed with a knife. When officers arrived, they spoke with the victim before having her transported with minor injuries as a precaution.

Police then surrounded the home and attempted to make contact with the suspect who had then barricaded herself inside the home, but failed to make contact. After receiving a search warrant, SWAT operators then entered the home to make contact and arrested the suspect.

After the arrest was made, officers allowed some residents to return home.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story.