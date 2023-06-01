Watch Now
Suspect armed with knife arrested after barricading inside West Jordan home

FOX 13 News
Posted at 7:45 PM, May 31, 2023
WEST JORDAN — One suspect is arrested after barricading herself in a West Jordan home armed with a knife Wednesday afternoon. An adult victim managed to escape the house and was transported with minor injuries.

West Jordan police say they responded to a report made by an adult female victim who managed to escape a house from the suspect armed with a knife. When officers arrived, they spoke with the victim before having her transported with minor injuries as a precaution.

Police then surrounded the home and attempted to make contact with the suspect who had then barricaded herself inside the home, but failed to make contact. After receiving a search warrant, SWAT operators then entered the home to make contact and arrested the suspect.

After the arrest was made, officers allowed some residents to return home.

