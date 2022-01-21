Suspect arrested after breaking into West High School

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a 31-year-old suspect who allegedly broke into West High School just before midnight Thursday.

Officers received a report of a man attempting to break into the school's office, which was backed up with video from the school's security system.

Once arriving at the school, officer found that the suspect, identified as Vladimir Munson, had pried open a door and used tools to try getting into the office.

Munson was found after search around the building, but led police on a quick foot chase before he was taken into custody.

He was booked into Salt Lake County Metro Jail and will face charges of burglary, criminal mischief, theft, and failure to stop for an officer.