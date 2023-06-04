Suspect at large after deadly overnight shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Police say a suspect remains at large following a deadly shooting that took place overnight in Salt Lake City.

Officers arrived on scene just after 4 a.m. near 60 West Temple Street and found a group of bystanders attempting to give CPR to the victim. Despite life-saving measures from the group and first responders, the unidentified victim died on the scene.

Witnesses said the suspect or suspects fled the area in a car before police arrived.

During the investigation into the shooting, additional officers were called to the area for crowd control and to help keep people from accessing the crime scene. Police said one person was arrested for assault after a fight broke out as officers waited for detectives to arrive.

Another person was arrested for failing to obey police commends when they crossed crime scene tape.

The name of the victim has yet to be released.

Salt Lake City police say the deadly shooting was the city's 10th homicide this year.