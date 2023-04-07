Suspect attempted to kidnap West Valley City third-grader

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are looking for a suspect who attempted to kidnap a third grade student outside a West Valley City school Thursday and dragged her before she fought back.

The Granite School District shared photos of the male suspect who they believe is also a juvenile, but could be in his early 20s.

According to officials, the suspect accosted the student outside Whittier Elementary just before 4 p.m. Thursday. The student fought her attacker and screamed for help, leading to the suspect fleeing when a school employee approached.

The student was unharmed and is safe.

Police say the suspect is between 150-160 lbs. and up to 5 feet 11 inches in height. He was wearing a black beanie, blue and gray sweatshirt and gray pants.

The school district said additional officers will be in the area of the school as the investigation continues.

"We are grateful that one of our employees heard her screams and was able to assist her. We also commend this student for doing the right thing by making noise and fighting back. Our hope is that with community input, we are able to identify this individual as quickly as possible," the district said in a statement.

Anyone with information on the suspect should call the Granite Police Department at 801-481-7122.