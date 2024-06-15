Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A suspect was shot and later died Saturday morning after an attempt to arrest them escalated in South Jordan.

According to an official press release from South Jordan Police, officers were originally called to the area of Skye Park near 4500 West on reports of a suspicious person looking into car windows.

Once the suspect was located, they pulled out a knife as they approached. Officers attempted to disarm the suspect and take them into custody, but the suspect resisted and eventually advanced toward them, leading to an officer to shoot and wound the suspect. Once in custody, they were taken to a local hospital, where they later died.

The case is now being investigated by the Officer-Involved Critical Incident team. The area of Skye Drive and Skye Park remains closed at time of reporting as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.