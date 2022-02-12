Suspect in custody after Aggravated Assault leaves woman in critical condition

SALT LAKE CITY — One man is in custody after attacking a woman and leaving her in critical condition Friday evening.

According to a statement released by Salt Lake City Police, Eric Jones, 30, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on one count of Aggravated Assault.

The investigation began around 5:00 p.m., when officers responded to a call of a woman bleeding heavily in the 800 block of West Temple. Officers found her bleeding from her throat, with paramedics transporting her to an area hospital in critical condition. After an emergency surgery, she was upgraded to critical, but stable condition.

The victim told investigators that she had let Jones into her residence so he could take a shower, describing him as homeless.

At approximately 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning, officer found Jones in the area of 130 South 500 East, taking him into custody.