Suspect in custody after barricading in Hurricane home, Shelter in Place order lifted

HURRICANE, Utah — Police have lifted the Shelter in Place order after police took the armed suspect who barricaded himself in a Hurricane home into custody Thursday evening. No injuries were reported.

The area remains closed to traffic for further investigation.

At 4:13 p.m., police received reports of a possible suicidal male in the area of 290 North in Hurricane who was armed and in the street in front of his house.

When police arrived to the scene, the suspect was found to be armed with a rifle and handgun and barricaded himself inside his home.

It was at this time police had issued a Shelter in Place order for the area and also asked them to not fire off any fireworks. Both requests have since been lifted after the incident was resolved.

