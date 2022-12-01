Suspect in custody after cameras were found in multiple University of Utah bathrooms

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A suspect is in custody after cameras were found taped under sinks in several bathrooms in the University of Utah's Student Life Building.

University Police say a patron found a camera taped under a sink on the third floor of a bathroom, afterwards a search of all bathrooms in the Student Life Building was conducted. A second camera was located in an all-gender bathroom on the basement level.

In a third all-gender bathroom on the second floor, some tape was found underneath the sink suggesting at one point to have held a camera was also found.

In a statement released by Eccles Student Life Center Director John McDonald, a suspect was "identified and arrested".

All remaining restrooms and lockerrooms were searched and no additional cameras nor tape were found.

The statement also claims that staff will continue checking throughout the building to make certain no cameras have been installed, urging anyone impacted by the incident to reach out to victim advocates and support resources for patrons.