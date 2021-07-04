Watch
Suspect in custody after homicide at Liberty Park

FOX 13
Posted at 4:33 PM, Jul 04, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — A suspect is in custody after a homicide at Liberty Park Sunday afternoon.

Salt Lake City Police report detectives are working on the case to determine exactly what happened.

The relationship between the suspect and victim was not immediately available. The identities of the suspect and victim were also not made immediately available.

