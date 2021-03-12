Three officers injured, suspect arrested after chase in Salt Lake County

MILLCREEK, Utah — Police arrested a 29-year-old man Thursday after he led officers on a chase from Taylorsville to Millcreek.

Gage Mcclellan Lint faces several felony charges in connection with the incident.

Around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man threatening others with a gun near 890 Storm Mountain Dr. in Taylorsville.

Police said they saw Lint driving away from the area and they tried to stop him, but Lint continued to flee.

Officers used tire spikes in another attempt to stop Lint's vehicle. They said Lint then crashed into a sign and ran away on foot.

According to the Unified Police Department, three officers suffered minor injuries during the foot pursuit leading up to Lint's arrest.

Lint faces charges of aggravated Assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and fleeing. He was also booked into jail on several warrants.