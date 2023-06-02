Suspect in custody after stabbing leaves victim in critical condition

SALT LAKE CITY — One person is in critical condition after being stabbed near South Redwood Road Thursday evening.

According to Salt Lake City Police, the incident occurred behind 1875 South Redwood Road. The suspect has since been taken into custody.

We are investigating a stabbing behind 1875 South Redwood Road.



The victim is in critical condition.



The suspect is in custody.



Media staging is in the parking lot to the east of the above address. A PIO is on scene.#SLC #SLCPD #SaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/qqQgFegjY1 — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) June 2, 2023

No other information is available at this time.

