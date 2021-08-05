Suspect in custody after stabbing store clerk during St. George robbery

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Officers have a man in custody who robbed a St. George business and beat and stabbed the young employee, who called 911 to report the incident.

Officers responded to the call from a 26 year-old woman, who reported that while working at the Salt Lake Express in St George Utah, she had been stabbed in the neck by a passenger after he demanded and took money from the business along with her purse and car keys.

The victim told officers that he had tried to steal her vehicle while attempting to flee, but could not operate it so left on foot.

In custody is Anthony Halladay (also known as Anthony Terry), who flagged officers down, appearing to want to turn himself in.

Officers say that Halladay was making spontaneous utterances saying that he dropped the knife and the victim's belongings in the parking lot of a movie theater across the street from the scene of the crime.

They found the knife, along with the victim's wallet, cell phone, and keys to her Jeep where Halladay told them they would be found.

Officers also found several crumpled up bills in a bush nearby where Halladay flagged down officers, some of which were splattered with blood.

Also according to officers on scene, Anthony made a comment that the knife "went into her neck like butter."

According to medical staff and officers, the victim suffered several serious stab wounds to her neck and hands, and her Jeep was found running and parked in front of the business.

Video footage from Salt Lake Express shows Halladay striking the victim in the head with an object, stomping on her, and appearing to stab her in a back room.

After the positive identification from the video, the victim, and his own statements, Halladay was arrested and booked on charges of attempted aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, vehicle theft, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.