Suspect in jail after dragging officers during chase

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One suspect was booked into Salt Lake County jail after attempting to flee a DUI stop, briefly dragging two officers along in the process.

Cory Heenan, 31, of West Valley was booked into Salt Lake County Jail Saturday night on multiple charges, including two counts of Aggravated Assault targeting Law Enforcement with Bodily Injury and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs.

According to the probable cause statement filed by police, Heenan was initially stopped by West Valley Police officers after blocking traffic at the intersection of 3500 South Redwood Road while the light was green.

Officers followed his vehicle and observed him swerving in and out of the lane multiple times, as well as failing to siginal. When they asked him to exit the vehicle under suspicion of DUI, he refused to exit the vehicle. Officers then spotted a firearm in the passenger seat.

When they attempted to pull him out of the vehicle, he sped off, dragging two officers briefly as he fled. Both officers suffered mild injuries.

A chase ensued, and officers tried to slow down Heenan's vehicle via a PIT maneuver, where a police vehicle will ram a fleeing vehicle's rear to force it turn abruptly in order to bring it to a stop.

The chase lead to Heenan's residence, where he was later taken into custody. As he was being transported, he repeatedly threatened to kill the officers.

Heenan is currently being held without bail.