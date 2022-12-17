Suspect killed by police after threatening family member amid 'mental episode'

OREM, Utah — One man who was threatening to kill a family member was shot and killed by police early Saturday morning.

According to an official press release from Orem Police, officers were dispatched just after midnight to the area of 400 East Heather Road on a report of a man having a "mental episode," where had been threatening suicide and was possibly armed with a firearm.

Upon arrival, they attempted contact by phone, with the man later calling dispatch himself and telling them he was armed with a gun, followed by additional threatening comments, including saying he had explosives in the home.

Officers entered the home as the man was breaking into a bathroom where a family member had been hiding, later threatening to kill them. This led to an officer firing at the man in order to keep him from carrying out his threat.

Despite life-saving efforts, the man succumbed to his injuries. The family member was safely escorted from the scene with no injuries.

The incident is now being investigated in accordance to the Officer-Involved Critical Incident Protocol.