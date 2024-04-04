Watch Now
Suspect on loose after South Salt Lake TRAX station shooting

Posted at 5:36 PM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 19:48:11-04

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Two people were injured and a suspect is still at large after a Thursday afternoon shooting at the Meadowbrook UTA Station in South Salt Lake.

Officials say an altercation between three people led to a fight on the station platform and onto the tracks itself. It's believed at some point the suspect pulled a gun and shot the other two individuals before fleeing. One victim is in critical condition while the other is in serious condition.

All TRAX lines are expected to be delayed during the shooting investigation and a bus bridge has been activated between the Millcreek and Murray North stations.

