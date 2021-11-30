Suspect clips Salt Lake City police cruisers during pursuit

SALT LAKE CITY — A suspect clipped two Salt Lake City police cruisers while making an escape Tuesday.

Sergeant Mark Wian with the Salt Lake City Police Department said officers spotted a wanted person just before 1 p.m. in the area of 1300 South and 800 West.

Officers tried to stop the suspect who fled in a vehicle and ended up in a dead end street.

Wian said the suspect then turned his car around and drove into a space between the two police cars, hitting both vehicles and causing minor damage. No injuries were reported and officers did not chase after the suspect.

The suspects whereabouts were unknown as of Tuesday afternoon.