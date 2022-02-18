Suspect shot and killed by police after multiple pursuits through Salt Lake County

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A man was shot and killed by police after he held a woman against her will and triggered multiple police pursuits throughout Salt Lake County Thursday.

The original incident happened Thursday at 11 a.m. in West Jordan when police received a report that a woman was being held against her will by a man with a handgun.

Police say the woman and man were prior coworkers.

At some point, the woman was able to break free from the man, and he began to chase her. Officers found the vehicle he was driving near Jordan Landing, where a vehicle pursuit started. Due to safety reasons and the traffic in the area, the pursuit was discontinued.

A little while later, the man was located again and a second pursuit was initiated. Again, due to safety reasons, that pursuit was discontinued.

While investigators were trying to track down the man, they learned he had contacted the woman's relatives and had threatened them with a handgun, West Jordan Police report.

Eventually, investigators were able to call the man's cell phone and try to negotiate his surrender, which was not successful and a third police pursuit was initiated.

Officers spiked the man's tires during the pursuit and the man exited the car and began to run away while carrying the handgun.

Near 11400 S. Redwood Road in South Jordan, officers shot the man and he died of his injuries at the scene. Officers from the West Jordan Police Department, South Jordan Police Department and Unified Police Department were involved in the shooting, although it's unclear how many officers actually fired shots at the suspect.

The age and identity of the suspect was not made available.

West Valley City is investigating the incident.