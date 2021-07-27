Suspects in custody after West Jordan pawn shop burglary

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Two people are behind bars Tuesday morning after a pawn shop was burglarized.

West Jordan Police Sgt. Jordan Smith said officers responded to the business at 7106 S Redwood Rd. around 3:00 a.m.

The owner of the pawn store had video of suspects inside.

After investigating, officers contained area, located the suspects, and took two people into custody. An adult man and a juvenile male.

Officers recovered a stolen AR rifle along with other property.

There were no injuries, and the owner wasn't there at the time.