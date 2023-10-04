'Suspicious' fire completely destroys vacant Tooele building

TOOELE, Utah — An investigation is underway for a fire that was sparked early Wednesday morning in a vacant Tooele building.

The building, located on Broadway Street, caught on fire at around 5 a.m.

Tooele City Fire Department

When crews arrived, they found the second floor of the building fully engulfed in flames.

Video shared with FOX 13 News by Megan Beimer shows fire shooting from the top and windows of the building as well as a thick plume of smoke.

In total, it took 14 firefighters to completely extinguish the blaze. Luckily, no injuries were reported but the building was deemed a total loss.

Now, officials tell FOX 13 News the fire has been labeled suspicious and an investigation is underway to determine exactly what caused it.