Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

SUV crashes over 200 foot cliff in Hurricane; one occupant confirmed dead

Hurricane Overlook crash.png
Hurricane City Police Department
Hurricane Overlook crash.png
Posted at 8:23 PM, Feb 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-11 22:40:29-05

HURRICANE, Utah — An SUV went over a 200 foot cliff in the early morning hours of February 11 near the Hurricane Overlook, but the flames were too intense for rescuers to reach the vehicle before dousing the flames.

Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue joined police officers at the scene of the crash at around 2:00 a.m., and were successful in putting out the fire, but could not reach any occupants inside the vehicle.

Fire severely damaged the SUV, but police were eventually able to confirm that one occupant in the vehicle died in the crash.

This incident is still under investigation; FOX 13 will update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere