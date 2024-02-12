SUV crashes over 200 foot cliff in Hurricane; one occupant confirmed dead

HURRICANE, Utah — An SUV went over a 200 foot cliff in the early morning hours of February 11 near the Hurricane Overlook, but the flames were too intense for rescuers to reach the vehicle before dousing the flames.

Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue joined police officers at the scene of the crash at around 2:00 a.m., and were successful in putting out the fire, but could not reach any occupants inside the vehicle.

Fire severely damaged the SUV, but police were eventually able to confirm that one occupant in the vehicle died in the crash.

This incident is still under investigation; FOX 13 will update this story as more details become available.