SUV rolls into Provo River, leaks 20 gallons of gas

UHP
SUV rolls into Provo River, leaks 20 gallons of gas.
Provo Canyon crash
Posted at 7:06 PM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 21:06:27-05

PROVO CANYON, Utah — The driver of a SUV lost control in Provo Canyon Monday and the vehicle ended up upside down in the Provo River.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the UHP says the vehicle was eastbound on US 189 just before the tunnels around 5:30 p.m. when the crash happened.

The SUV went off the right side of the road and landed in the river.

The driver suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a hospital.

The vehicle leaked about 20 gallons of fuel and oil into the river and crews were working to mitigate the spill.

Investigators believe the SUV was going too fast, especially for the snowy and slick conditions.

