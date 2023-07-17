Swifties have no 'bad blood' with delayed flight into Utah after Denver concert

DENVER, Colorado — A delayed flight may evoke a groan or an eye roll from you but for a group of "Swifties" traveling to Utah after Taylor Swift's concert in Denver, they learned to "Shake It Off."

Some may say it's a "Cruel Summer" for Utah fans as the highly-anticipated "Era's Tour" isn't coming to the Beehive State, but that didn't stop fans from traveling to Denver in a plane or "Getaway Car" to catch a show on Friday and Saturday last week.

An estimated 75,000 fans were expected to attend the sold-out concerts in Denver, bringing a welcome economic boost to the city as Swift's U.S. leg of the "Era's Tour" begins to wrap up.

After night one of the concert on Friday, months of planning and surviving "The Great War" of purchasing tickets paid off for fans during an "Enchanted" evening in Denver.

The "Afterglow" of a magical evening continued as fans made their way home on a Southwest flight back to Utah later that evening.

The flight was delayed and after an evening of singing their hearts out, you may think the fans were exhausted.

But the Swifties didn't let the delay get them down - singing along to "Love Story" as they sat on the plane.

In a video shared with FOX 13 News by Hannah Hazlett, the full plane is heard singing the chorus of the song as flight attendants dance in the aisle.

Their singing may have put some good "Karma" in the air for the swifties as their flight took off a little later, returning home to Utah later that night.