Swift water rescue teams prepare for rushing rivers across northern Utah

OGDEN, Utah — The National Weather Service is reporting the most significant river levels rising in northern Utah are the Bear River near Corinne and the Weber River near Ogden.

Ogden Fire Department’s swift water rescue team is ready at a moment’s notice. Firefighters are also training the police department to be ready to assist if need be.

“All it takes is just one little misstep and someone slips in the river,” said firefighter Kenny Miller.

City officials say it’s wise to wear a life vest if you need to be by the river.

“It’s a warmer day, it’s a beautiful day out. There are more people that want to be near the water, they just need to be really aware and cautious,” said Lt. Will Farr with the Ogden Police Department.

“We’ve been waiting for this. We’ve been praying for this. Our hope is that the reservoirs fill up, that the Great Salt Lake comes up, and that water is not such a concern anymore,” said dogwalker John Cleveland.

The best way to test the swiftness of the river is to place a leaf in the stream and walk alongside the river. If the leaf moves faster than a normal walking pace, it’s probably too dangerous.

“At 3 miles per hour, nine to ten inches of water will knock a person off their feet,” said Miller. “At 4 to 5 miles per hour, if you’re in the water waist-deep, it will sweep you away, also.”

Vincent Ramos, the public works operation manager, expects the water will only get higher. They’re using police drones to watch areas at risk of flooding.

“By Ogden canyon, a few areas down in lower Ogden, we kind of monitor a little more. More prone to flooding, things like that,” said Ramos.

The fire department has 2,000 sandbags already ready and 20,000 bags waiting to be filled.

“We’re just preparing for the worst-case scenario,” said Ramos.