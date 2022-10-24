Swig founder and breast cancer survivor helps women fight cancer

LEHI, Utah — An iconic Utah soft drink and snack store, Swig, has gone pink for the month of October to help women who are battling cancer.

In 2009, Swig founder Nicole Tanner was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I was 37-years-old, a mom of five and was prompted by a friend to get a mammogram,” Tanner said. “I got the mammogram and had a very rare, aggressive breast cancer. My world dropped out from underneath me.”

Nicole’s fight against cancer was made even more difficult by a lack of health insurance.

While in the hospital she was connected with a program that helps cover medical bills for those who are overwhelmed by the massive cost.

“I heard about a program through our local hospital in St. George, where if you qualified your bills were paid,” she recalled. “I qualified.”

Nicole beat the disease and in 2010 she opened the first Swig store in St. George.

“It gives you renewed lease on life, and you don’t take things for granted,” Tanner said.

Since opening that first store, the company grew to 45 locations in Utah and around the country.

Now, Nicole wants to help other women. That's when she started "Save the Cups."

During the month of October, a portion of proceeds from certain Swig drink and merchandise sales is donated to help breast cancer survivors pay their medical bills.

Nicole hopes to raise $150,000 this October.

The program has benefitted one mom from Utah county.

Late last year, Marlo was diagnosed with breast cancer.

After all the surgeries and treatment, Marlo became saddled with thousands of dollars worth of medical bills.

“It's overwhelming. Your life just stops,” Marlo said. “The last thing I was thinking about is how are we going to pay for this. It was just how are we going to beat this.”

Marlo applied for assistance through Save the Cups and last winter, Nicole knocked on the front door of her home offering to cover $20,000 of medical bills.

Now, Nicole and Marlo are friends for life. They both beat cancer – in large part because both women detected the disease before it spread.

“I caught it early, my life was spared,” Nicole said.

They want other women to get routine checkups and listen to their bodies.

“If you feel something that doesn't seem right go get it checked,” Marlo said.

Their stories of early detection saved their lives, and they won’t stop sharing their message.

“It was an absolute miracle,” Nicole said. “I would not be here today.”

More information about Save The Cups and to apply for assistance click here.