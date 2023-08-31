Swiss Days, wine festival, Polynesian days, peach days and MORE happening this weekend

Fall may not be in the air quite yet but nonetheless, it's the first weekend of September and there's plenty of community fun to dive into across Utah!

Here's what's happening across the state:

CARBON COUNTY

Helper outlaw car show and cruise

Event organizers boast this is castle country's oldest and largest car show in Helper and it's happening on Friday and Saturday at Helper City Park. The cruise is Friday night and then head back to the park Saturday morning to check out the cars again.

IRON COUNTY

Labor Day live music on the mountain

Enjoy live bands, food, drinks, biking, kids activities and more on Saturday at Brian Head Resort to commemorate Labor Day! Fun is happening all day and tickets are required.

Landslide Festival

This event combines music and adventure into one big day of community fun! Attendees can expect a water park, live concert, bike jump competitions, UTV rides, zip-lines and MORE. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. in Cedar City and continues the entire day and into the late night with an after-party. Tickets required.

Utah Wine festival

Friday through Monday, wine lovers will want to participate in one of the many events being hosted in coordination with the Utah Wine Festival. It goes beyond wine with a margarita madness event, mixology, Utah grapes tasting, dinner and more. Tickets are required for each individual event.

Iron County Fair

Summer isn't quite over yet and you still have a little longer to enjoy some seasonal fun at a fair! The Iron County Fair is happening from Friday to Monday at the Iron County Fair grounds. Attendees can expect plenty of food, entertainment and a rodeo, mud bog, demolition derby, carnival, car show and more. Tickets required.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Urban Arts Festival

Event organizers tout this as Utah's largest free art festival and it's happening on Saturday and Sunday at The Gateway! Along with an artist marketplace featuring over 90 artists and their crafts, there will also be a kids zone, lowrider custom car exhibit, live mural painting, skate park and live entertainment.

Murray Park Farmer's Market



Shop for local goods and produce at the farmer's market in Murray on Friday and Saturday at Murray Park. From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. you'll be able to shop for things like apples, melons, green beans, winter squash and more. There's also a farmer's market happening in South Jordan on Saturday.

Oktoberfest



Oktoberfest at Snowbird has been happening for a few weeks now, but this weekend, the festival is extended into Monday for the holiday. Admission is free and attendees can dine on delicious food and beer, listen to live music, shop from local vendors and more.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Park City Miner's Day

A Utah tradition in Park City, this day of fun has a little something for everyone in your family. A parade, running of the balls, fun run, music, breakfast, kids games and more are taking place all day on Monday at the City Park. Check the schedule for more information and times of specific events.

UTAH COUNTY

Utah Polynesian Days



On Friday, Saturday and Monday head to Electric Park in Lehi for a festival with live music, plenty of food and more to celebrate Polynesian culture in Utah! Tickets required for adults, and prices start at just $5 for a festival day pass.

Sunflower Festival



Rowley's Red Barn is blooming with sunflowers and the views are stupendous! Three acres are packed with glorious flowers and attendees will be able to see 29 different varieties! Tickets are required and included with admission is one free flower you can choose fresh from the field. It's the last weekend to check out the flowers, so don't miss it!

Payson City Golden Onion Days



This weekend celebration is meant to honor and recognize Payson as an agricultural district and onion producer in Utah! The event includes an adventure scavenger hunt, art show, car show, flower show and more! Check the full schedule for specifics.

Labor Day Luau



Celebrate Labor Day at Thanksgiving Point with a Luau! Bring a picnic blanket or chars to enjoy a celebration complete with food, authentic cultural performances and community fun. Tickets required and the event is happening on Monday at 6 p.m.

WASATCH COUNTY

Midway Swiss Days



This is an event many Utahns look forward to every year - it's Swiss Days in Midway! Swiss German booths, plenty of delicious cuisine, a 10k race, craft fair, parade, live entertainment and more! The market opens on Friday and events continue through Saturday.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Peach Days



Hurricane is celebrating its heritage this weekend with Peach Days! A free concert, quilt show, displays, food, local booths, carnival and more will take place from Thursday through Saturday. New this year is a rodeo happening all three nights of the festival! There's plenty of free fun for the whole family!

The Crystal Festival



On Saturday and Sunday, crystal enthusiasts can gather at Washington County Legacy Park to admire and explore all things crystals, rocks and gems. Admission is free and event organizers say it's perfect for families!

WEBER COUNTY

Adventure van expo



"Van life" has taken the world by storm in the past couple of years and van enthusiasts or people just curious about the nomadic way of life can go to the Golden Spike Event Center to learn about and even shop for amazing builds. Gear, racks, roof top tens, trailer tens, accessories and more will be available as well as experts to discuss all things about cans. The event is happening on Friday and Saturday - tickets required!

