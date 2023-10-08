Synagogue evacuated after bomb threat

SALT LAKE CITY — The Congregation Kol Ami synagogue had to evacuate during its Simchat Torah morning service after they received a bomb threat late Sunday morning.

Rabbi Sam Spector tells FOX 13 News they received the threat via an anonymous email around 10:30 a.m. This led the congregation at they Salt Lake City synagogue to interupt their service and evacuate to Tanner Park, down the road from the synagogue at 2660 East Heritage Way.

The building has since been cleared by Salt Lake City Police, who say in a statement that this is one of a number of threats that have been made against Jewish institutions throughout the state.

"The Salt Lake City Police Department is aware of unspecified threats directed toward several Jewish intuitions throughout Utah, including two locations in Salt Lake City," the statement reads. "Currently, no further information is available as the investigation is ongoing. Since Saturday morning, the Salt Lake City Police Department has increased its patrol presence at the synagogues and Jewish Community Center in Salt Lake City."

