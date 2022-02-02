Syracuse police ask for help in identifying arsonist

SYRACUSE, Utah — Police in Syracuse are asking the public for help in identifying a person who set a bush on fire and then walked away; the incident occurred on January 29 between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

They're hoping that anyone within the vicinity of 1950 South, just east of 1250 West with a security camera might have caught the act on their camera's footage and will report it to the Syracuse Police Department.

Police also want anyone who thinks they know or recognize the person from the photos to call the department at 801-825-4400.