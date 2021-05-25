Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Syracuse Police looking for truck driver who knocked over street light in hit-and-run

items.[0].image.alt
Syracuse Police Department
Hit-and-Run in Syracuse
Hit-and-Run in Syracuse
Posted at 10:46 AM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 12:47:32-04

SYRACUSE, Utah — The Syracuse Police Department is asking for the public's help in collecting information about a hit-and-run incident that damaged city property last week.

It happened on May 21 around noon. According to Syracuse PD, the driver of a "large construction vehicle" struck and destroyed a street light, then left the scene, in the roundabout at 1000 W 2700 S.

"If anyone has information about this accident or recognizes the truck, please let us know. This type of street light is very expensive for the City [to] replace," a Facebook post from Syracuse PD says.

Anyone with information that may help police solve the case is urged to call 801-825-4400 and reference case # Y21-03195.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere