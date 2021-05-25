Syracuse Police looking for truck driver who knocked over street light in hit-and-run

SYRACUSE, Utah — The Syracuse Police Department is asking for the public's help in collecting information about a hit-and-run incident that damaged city property last week.

It happened on May 21 around noon. According to Syracuse PD, the driver of a "large construction vehicle" struck and destroyed a street light, then left the scene, in the roundabout at 1000 W 2700 S.

"If anyone has information about this accident or recognizes the truck, please let us know. This type of street light is very expensive for the City [to] replace," a Facebook post from Syracuse PD says.

Anyone with information that may help police solve the case is urged to call 801-825-4400 and reference case # Y21-03195.