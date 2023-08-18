Syracuse toddler picked for Times Square presentation

SYRACUSE, Utah — A Syracuse toddler will see his face in the bright lights of Times Square in New York next month.

Two-and-a-half-year-old Hudson Droubay was born with Down Syndrome.

"You immediately pivot, I think towards how you make the world a softer place for your kids," said Mike Droubay, Hudson's father.

Melanie Droubay, Hudson's mother, says they submitted a photo of Hudson last year but did not get selected.

At the beginning of August, she says they found out the photo they sent this year will be a part of the annual video presentation, put together by the National Down Syndrome Society.

"He can walk into a room and automatically bring joy and make everyone smile," Melanie said.

That video is shown on two jumbotrons in Times Square in New York City.

Hudson will be one of 500 children, teens and adults included in the one-hour video.

"It makes my day better every day watching how people react to him and the spark that he brings to people," Mike said.

Kandi Pickard, the President and CEO of the National Down Syndrome Society says the video will have people from all 50 states, Puerto Rico and eight other countries represented.

"We are really focused on trying to choose as many new faces as possible each year to highlight the diversity of our community, we want to make sure that everybody has an opportunity to be featured in the Times Square video," said Pickard.

She says they will even have someone in attendance this year that appeared in the very first video, back in 1999.

"What it really does in the big scheme of things is it creates this really unique piece of awareness for us to continue to drive some of our program work around employment around education and around that inclusion piece, this is so valuable for us," said Pickard.

The Droubay's told FOX 13 News on Thursday that this is a milestone in Hudson's lifelong journey.

"I hope as people see Hudson and as people see others with differences that we reach out and make the world a kinder place," Mike said.

Pickard says about 50-75% of the people represented in the annual video come to the Big Apple to see it in person.

This year, that will include the Droubays, who say they will be there when it is presented on September 9th. The video presentation will be live-streamed on the NDSS Facebook page.

The National Down Syndrome Society says the video presentation kicks off the New York City Buddy Walk at the Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park. The flagship Buddy Walk has taken place in New York City since 1995, as part of the National Buddy Walk Program.