SZA stops Salt Lake City show after fan passes out in the crowd: report

SALT LAKE CITY — R&B singer SZA stopped her concert after noticing a fan in the crowd had passed out, according to a report by NBC News.

SZA, who performed at the Astroworld festival in Houston before the crowd surge that left 10 people dead, paused a concert Thursday after someone fainted, videos show.

The singer halted the show and asked staffers to hand out water and directly addressed the tragedy at Astroworld, according to videos posted to TikTok.

"This person’s literally flat out like passed ... out ... like flat on the ground non-responsive and it's important that we just make sure they’re OK," she told the crowd.

Then she talked about Astroworld.

"Some may think, 'Hey people pass out all the time.' But people don’t die at concerts all the time," she said to the crowd.

Ezra Blount, a 9-year-old boy, died over the weekend from injuries he sustained at the Astroworld concert in Houston, bringing the death toll to 10.