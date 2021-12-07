Tabernacle Choir hits #1 on Billboard chart

Utah can boast a group that reached the top of a Billboard chart — the Tabernacle Choir hit #1 on the Classical Traditional listing with their newest album, Christmas Best.

This is not the first time the Choir reached this pinnacle as it has had 14 prior #1 hits on a Billboard chart.

“The Choir’s mission, especially at Christmas, is to help people feel closer to the divine and to help them sense the great love God has for all his children,” said Choir President Michael O. Leavitt.

“We hope in this season of peace, hope, and goodwill that these treasured Christmas songs on this album will touch hearts and homes everywhere.”

This Christmas album showcases only the Choir and Tabernacle Orchestra, something it hasn't done in 15 years, and features one hour of secular numbers.

Christmas Best is part of two other Christmas offerings from the Choir; 20 Years of Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir and Keepsake Christmas Stories: Holiday Favorites as Performed with The Tabernacle Choir.

