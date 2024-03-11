Take a look inside the newly renovated LDS Manti Utah Temple

MANTI, Utah — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will soon begin public tours of the newly renovated Manti temple and photos released by the church give the first glimpse inside.

PHOTOS: Take a look at photos taken inside the completed Manti Temple

Built by early church pioneers, the Manti Temple was dedicated in 1888 after more than a decade of construction work.

In 2019, church President Russell M. Nelson announced the temple would undergo extensive renovations, closing for several years to upgrade building systems, interior elements and exterior landscaping.

The temple officially closed in 2021 and more than two years later is nearly ready to reopen to the public.

On Monday, church leadership hosted media members for a special viewing of the newly finished structure. On Thursday, tours to the general public begin and run through Friday, April 5, excluding Sundays.

Following the open house, the temple will be rededicated on Sunday, April 21.

Church officials detailed exactly what changes were made within the temple, saying a new marriage waiting room, more lockers, carpet, paint, furniture, upgraded mechanical and pulumbing systems and laundry equipment were all part of the renovation process.

Additionally, "highly skilled art conservators meticulously restored historical murals throughout the temple," the church said.

On the outside, new plants and trees were placed on the temple grounds.

While the public tours are free and open to everyone, only church members in good standing will be permitted to enter the temple after the rededication ceremony.