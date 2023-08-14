Take a trip under the sea with $2 aquarium tickets

DRAPER, Utah — A steep discount on tickets to Utah's Loveland Living Planet Aquarium will have you diving under the sea and beyond - but you have to act fast!

For just $2, you can score tickets to the attraction that usually costs more than $20 for an adult ticket.

Discounted tickets go on sale today, Monday, August 14, beginning at noon.

Tickets are redeemable on Wednesday, September 6.

The discounted rate is thanks to Salt Lake County's Zoo, Arts and Parks (ZAP) program

ZAP Day, which is when the tickets are redeemable, will also include food trucks, lawn games, education stations, animal encounters and other family activities on top of the already magnificent exhibits and interactive fun at the aquarium.

The aquarium tells FOX 13 News the ZAP Day tickets sell out quickly, so if you want them, act fast and jump online right at noon.