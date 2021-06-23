Taking steps to save water could land you a rebate in Utah

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Each plant in West Jordan’s Conservation Garden is catered to Utah’s climate, including the state’s increasingly concerning drought conditions.

The garden creates a spot for people to see, you don’t have to sacrifice beauty to have a water efficient landscape, the conservation coordinator for Jordan Valley Conservancy District, said.

People are looking for new ways to save water during the historic drought, Marketing Specialist for the Jordan valley Conservancy District, said.

“For the majority of our programs, we’ve seen more applications this year than we did for the entirety of 2020,” Megan Jenkins said.

“People are really surprised when they come out here, they ask us ‘where’s the water-wise plant section.’ And we are like’ the whole thing is water wise,” Bailey Petty said.

Right now, people shouldn’t focus on planting because of the high temperatures and water it takes to establish plants, but should rather begin to plan, Jenkins said.

“Our most effective program is whatever program someone will participate in,” she said.

Many of the programs offer incentives and rebates back for customers. There are also free educational classes on ways to save water.

In Utah:

In the Jordan Valley Conservancy District: