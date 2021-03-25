Taylor Swift, Utah theme park drop lawsuits over 'Evermore' trademark

SALT LAKE CITY — Taylor Swift and a Utah theme park have dropped their lawsuits without monetary settlement, according to a spokesperson for Swift.

In February, Evermore Parks, based in Pleasant Grove filed a lawsuit against Swift claiming her newest album, titled "Evermore" violates the park's trademark rights.

Park owners said the album created "actual confusion" online.

At the time, Swift's lawyers said the allegations were baseless and refused to comply with a cease and desist letter sent to Swift in December.

Read: Utah theme park sues Taylor Swift over alleged trademark infringement

Reports stated that Swift's right's management company (TAS) was counter-suing Utah theme park "Evermore," claiming the park used Swift's music without proper licensing.

According to Rolling Stone, TAS' suit alleges the theme park used three Taylor Swift songs without proper licenses and ignored messages from performance rights group BMI regarding the matter.

Report: Taylor Swift's rights management company countersues Utah theme park

In a statement to FOX 13, a spokesperson for Swift said the parties will drop their lawsuits without monetary settlement.

“As a resolution of both lawsuits, the parties will drop and dismiss their respective suits without monetary settlement.” -Taylor Swift Spokesperson

In a text to FOX 13, the CEO of Evermore Parks, Ken Bretschneider said they are “looking forward to moving forward in a positive direction" and are excited to open “Evermore Park’s spring/summer season MYTHOS in May.”