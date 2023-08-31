Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' concert coming to theatres in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Even though Utah Swifties didn't get a chance to see the popular 'Eras Tour' in their home state, they now have a chance to see it on the big screen.

The global superstar announced a film showcasing the tour would be shown at select AMC theaters starting on October 13.

In Utah, three AMC theaters will be showing the film.

Locations in West Jordan, Layton Hills and Provo will host an "Enchanted" night of movie-watching.

You may have flashbacks of trying to score tickets to the actual concert, as tickets to the movies seem to be just as popular. AMC put a virtual queue in place on their website for those wanting to buy tickets ahead of time.

The film is just under three hours long and showings were already quickly selling out just hours after the announcement was made.

Swifties who attend the film are encouraged to wear their Eras attire and friendship bracelets to sing and dance the night away.

AMC theaters will also have commemorative popcorn buckets, reusable cups and posters for sale at the showings.

It's unclear if more dates will be made available outside of October 13.