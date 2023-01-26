Shots fired at Taylorsville High, school placed on lockdown

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police have placed Taylorsville High School in lockdown and other schools in the area in lockout while they attempt to locate a suspect in the area.

Taylorsville Police said they are responding to shots fired at the school, but said the scene is no longer "active."

"Police believe there was an altercation between students in the parking lot of the school and a gun casing was found," a tweet from officials reads.

The high school will remain on lockdown as an investigation is underway.

Officials confirmed there were no injuries in relation to the incident.

"Students are safe and accounted for and the protocols are precautionary to ensure student safety," a tweet from the Granite School District reads.

The school district said Plymouth and Hartvigsen elementary schools were placed on lockout protocol as the situation unfolds.

Lockout means the school can proceed as normal while exterior doors to the building are locked and visitors are not permitted inside.

At Taylorsville High, classroom doors were locked as part of the lockdown protocol and police vehicles were seen outside of the school.

Vista Elementary and Bennion Junior High were also placed on lockout briefly, School District Officials explained, but those procedures have been lifted.

