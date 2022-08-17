Taylorsville shooting leaves at least two people dead

A Taylorsville shooting Wednesday morning left two people dead, and police say there are likely no suspects on the run in relation to the incident.

The incident happened in the area of 4700 South 3600 West.

A heavy police presence spanned the area of a gas station in the area to a few blocks down the street.

Morning commuters should avoid the area as officers work to investigate what happened.

Further details about the incident were not made immediately available.

This is a breaking news situation. FOX 13 News has a crew at the scene and will provide more updates as they are made available.