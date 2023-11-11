Taylorsville single-vehicle accident claims lives of West Valley City husband and wife

WEST VALLEY CITY — A single-vehicle accident in Taylorsville Thursday has now claimed the lives of both the husband and wife of a West Valley City couple.

Keith Shosted, 82, was the driver of the crash that occurred on Thursday morning near 5300 South Bangerter Highway.

Both he and his wife, Patricia Shosted, 82, were taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he died shortly thereafter.

Patricia died Friday night from the injuries she received as a result of the crash.

Their vehicle hit a concrete barrier Thursday morning, closing the Southbound lanes of Bangerter Highway at 4700 South while medical personnel and emergency responders worked to provide aid to the couple.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.