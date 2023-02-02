Taylorsville store flooded after pipes burst

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Freezing temperatures caused pipes to burst and flood at Graywhale Entertainment in Taylorsville Tuesday.

"We heard a very loud thump and rumble and then it sounded like someone turned on every shower in a hotel at the same time," said the owner Dustin Hansen.

Hansen said the extreme cold caused a fire suppression system malfunction that led to pipes breaking.

"We've had some friends in the industry, their roof caved in. You know, they had flooding and stuff that ruined their entire inventory," said Hansen. "So that's kind of the first thought that we all had when we saw what was happening. Like, oh it's over."

Hansen said his employees weren't going to let the business fall underwater.

"They jumped right into action, immediately started pulling things down and protecting what we could," said Hansen.

Staff managed to save a majority of the music and media.

"Most of our inventory is safe," he said, "All the records all the CDs, the things that people care about the most."

Hundreds of people commented on an Instagram post by Graywhale showing the flooding, offering to help.

Hansen said the best way to help is to continue supporting local businesses like his.

"The best support for us is to come back when we're open, support your local record store," he said. "Buy stuff, you know continue to do what you do. That makes us who we are."

He said they are closed for the time being but hope to be back up and running later this week.

"We're kind of excited to get everything reset and then get back to what we like to do and say hi to people and sell records," he said.